PWHL franchise, draft details transform league from concept to reality for players

A professional women's hockey league — the Professional Women's Hockey League — is beginning to feel real to players.

On Tuesday, the PWHL announced six franchises (Canada's include Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa) in addition to details on free agency and a draft.

Yet to be determined is the exact schedule, playoff format and team and league branding, among other things.

Still, two-time Canadian Olympian Jill Saulnier said the announcement was "huge."

"It was so exciting. To see locations for the league is huge for us," she told CBC. "I'm excited to have a draft. You dream of this as a little girl, to have a real full setup and be a professional athlete."

After years of back and forth, the Women's Professional Hockey League has finally been established.

Saulnier was among the many North American national-team members fighting for what they feel is a proper women's hockey league since the dissolution of the Canadian Women's Hockey League in 2019.

With the PWHL, the 31-year-old Halifax native believes she's found just that.

"It's a full gig, right? It's something that we're gonna put all of our eggs into one basket and make the most of an incredible opportunity we have here and I'm really excited to take a step forward," she said.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis, a former Premier Hockey Federation MVP, told CBC Sports she is declaring for the PWHL draft.

But unlike Saulnier, Grant-Mentis has played in a pro league for the past few seasons. Her salary, which was set to be $100,000 US next season, is guaranteed to drop if she earns a spot in the PWHL.

Still, she said she's excited now that there's a foundation in place.

"There is still only [about] 150 spots available for over 300 players, so it is still going to be a little kick in the gut for some people, but I definitely think this is going to be a huge step for women's hockey," she told CBC Sports.

Professional Women's Hockey League Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford spoke to the media as the PWHL announced its plans for an initial free agency period commencing September 1 and a draft on Sept. 18.

The Brampton, Ont., native said that between the bombshell PHF collapse and Monday's call with players and PHF executives, she'd received no information — which made this week's call all the more nerve-wracking.

"I mean, I think everyone was a little bit nervous because they didn't know what to expect and obviously we're all hoping for good news. And I think that's what we got," she said. "Nobody really asked any questions because we were all, not taken aback, but I feel like we were all just overwhelmed that things are actually starting."

In the meantime, Grant-Mentis said she's kept up her normal training routine with mostly off-ice workouts during the summer. It will all ramp up as the season draws closer.

"Hopefully I am picked to play in the league and make sure that I keep up the good standing that my name has at the current moment. Just keep going and make sure I don't go downhill from last year," she said.

Grant-Mentis' journey is just one example of the winding women's hockey road of the past few years.

PWHL Players’ Association executive director Brian Burke: 'Most exciting day in history of women's hockey' Duration 1:05 Former NHL general manager Brian Burke spoke to the media after being named the Professional Women’s Hockey League Players’ Association executive director.

Liz Knox, the Stouffville, Ont., native who ranked second all-time among goaltenders in CWHL games played, retired after the league collapsed.

She posted on social media on Tuesday commending past players who worked multiple jobs in order to achieve something like the PWHL.

"I've watched athletes stress over their PHD submissions, use sick leave from their full-time jobs to go on road trips, be gifted sticks from the opposition when theirs broke mid-game, mark essays in the locker room and leave an 11 p.m. practice to go on night shift.

"They were teachers, police officers, students, lawyers, business women, firefighters, chiropractors, coaches and more.

"They were some of the best teammates I ever had. They made this happen. This day is for you."

Canadian Olympians Sarah Nurse and Cassie Campbell-Pascall also expressed excitement on social media.

Saulnier too showed appreciation for the players who'd worked so hard to make the PWHL a reality, even if they're not around to suit up anymore.

"We've been fighting for this a long time and those before us were fighting even longer, so it was pretty exciting to do this and to do this all together with a group of powerful individuals both from the executives and the board and everyone who's been throwing skates on for years and years," she said.

Now Saulnier, who as part of the PWHPA played on the Dream Gap Tour, a barnstorming series of weekend events, is simply looking forward to the excitement of a regular Tuesday night game.

"The world should have that same excitement as well when this new league is launched and we get to do what we love for a living. And hopefully we get the world's support behind us and this becomes everything that it's supposed to be."