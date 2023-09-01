Content
Kingsbury, Sauvageau among 6 Professional Women's Hockey League general managers

Gina Kingsbury is the general manager of the Professional Women's Hockey League's team in Toronto. Kingsbury, who has been GM of the Canadian women's hockey team since 2018, was among six people announced by the PWHL to lead its clubs into the league's inaugural season starting in January.

Free agency for new women's hockey league begins Friday, draft to follow Sept. 18

A woman with long dark hair, wearing a black suit jacket, sits in the stands of an arena.
Gina Kingsbury, shown in this 2019 file photo, has been named the general manager for the PWHL franchise in Toronto, the league announced on Friday. (CBC)

Daniele Sauvageau (Montreal), Michael Hirschfeld (Ottawa), former U.S. team captain Natalie Darwitz (Minnesota), Danielle Marmer (Boston) and Pascal Daoust (New York) were also named general managers by the new league.

They were on the job immediately with the start of free agency and the upcoming draft in Toronto later this month.

WATCH | Jayna Hefford sits down with CBC Sports' Devin Heroux:

Jayna Hefford on what will make the PWHL different than previous pro women’s leagues

1 day ago
Duration 6:23
CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux sits down with the PWHL’s SVP of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford after their announcement of the founding six franchises.

Kingsbury navigated Canada to back-to-back women's world hockey titles in 2021 and 2022, as well as Olympic gold last year in Beijing.

Sauvageau coached Canada to its first women's hockey gold in 2002 and established a women's high-performance hockey centre in Quebec in 2019.

WATCH | PWHL announces 6 franchise locations:

Women's Professional Hockey League will launch with 3 Canadian teams

2 days ago
Duration 2:06
After years of back and forth, the Women's Professional Hockey League has finally been established. Six teams in total — three of them in Canadian cities — will play a 24-game season expected to start in November.
