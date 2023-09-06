Sarah Nurse leads free-agent signings by Toronto's PWHL franchise

Toronto signed its first three players for the new Professional Women's Hockey League.

Forwards Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull, along with defenceman Renata Fast, have signed three-year deals, the league announced Wednesday.

Salary figures were not disclosed, but the PWHL's annual salaries will range from $35,000 to $80,000 US.

The trio of stars have all won gold medals with Canada's Olympic team.

"We are beyond excited and proud of the three foundation players we have signed," said Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury.

"For us, it was all about them as a group, building a puzzle that we knew would work well together and give us the best foundation to our team's success. When I think of the qualities of this group, I think of character, leadership, and talent. A combination we believe we can build upon in the draft and for years to come."

WATCH | Jayna Hefford sits down with CBC Sports' Devin Heroux:

Jayna Hefford on what will make the PWHL different than previous pro women’s leagues Duration 6:23 CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux sits down with the PWHL’s SVP of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford after their announcement of the founding six franchises.

Nurse, 28, was one of the stars of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Hamilton native broke the single-tournament scoring record with 18 points en route to a gold medal. She was featured on the cover of EA Sports NHL 23.

"I am incredibly excited to begin this new chapter as one of the first-ever players signed to the PWHL and to bring professional women's hockey to Toronto," said Nurse. "Growing up so close to the city and getting to watch so many professional teams thrive in the market, I have always seen Toronto as the mecca of hockey and pictured myself representing the city on a larger stage."

WATCH | PWHL prepares for free agency and draft in September:

Women's Professional Hockey League will launch with 3 Canadian teams Duration 2:06 After years of back and forth, the Women's Professional Hockey League has finally been established. Six teams in total — three of them in Canadian cities — will play a 24-game season expected to start in November.

Turnbull, from Stellarton, N.S., is a skilled two-way player who has won a pair of Olympic medals, including 2022 gold and two world titles.

"To have the opportunity to be a part of a franchise in such a great sports city like Toronto is super exciting and I can't wait to get started," said the 30-year-old.

Fast, 28, is a proven star and will anchor Toronto's defensive core. The Burlington, Ont, native debuted with Team Canada as part of the 2014 U22 team and developed into a two-time Olympian, capturing gold in 2022.

"I am looking forward to helping set a standard of excellence both on the ice and within our community to grow the game of hockey for everyone and continue Toronto's legacy as one of the world's preeminent hockey cities, said Fast.

The signings come one day after Ottawa's PWHL franchise signed fellow Canadian national team members Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner and Emerance Maschmeyer.

The league opens its inaugural season in January with teams in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York City.