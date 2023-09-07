Marie-Philip Poulin headlines Montreal PWHL team's initial 3 signings

Marie-Philip Poulin is coming home.

The Canadian women's national team captain was announced as one of the Professional Women's Hockey League Montreal team's first signings on Thursday, along with forward Laura Stacey and goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens.

General manager Danièle Sauvageau called the trio an "exceptional" group of individuals.

"We are creating an environment that fosters both athletic and personal growth, ensuring that our athletes are drawn to it as a place where they can thrive. These three players exemplify a winning spirit and are committed to a culture of continuous success," she said.

WATCH | Jayna Hefford sits down with CBC Sports' Devin Heroux:

Jayna Hefford on what will make the PWHL different than previous pro women’s leagues Duration 6:23 CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux sits down with the PWHL’s SVP of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford after their announcement of the founding six franchises.

Salary figures were not disclosed. The PWHL has said salaries will '$35,000 to $80,000 US and six players on each team will make no less than $80,000.

Poulin, who won the Northern Star Award as Canada's athlete of the year in 2022, is the only player to score in three Olympic gold-medal games, winning the championship twice.

The 32-year-old from Beauceville, Que., previously played for Montreal's franchise in the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

"This professional women's hockey league is the outcome of years of work from key players in the hockey community," she said. "We have achieved a very important milestone, not only for our generation of players but for all the girls who aspire to play in our professional league one day. We now have the opportunity to make a living playing the game we love."

Desbiens, the 29-year-old from Clermont, Que., backstopped Canada to Olympic gold in Beijing and was named top goaltender at this year's world championship in Brampton, Ont., where Canada took silver.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be part of this historic moment for women's hockey in Montreal," Desbiens said.

Stacey, the 29-year-old Kleinburg, Ont., native who is engaged to Poulin, is also a two-time Olympic medallist. She was the fourth-leading scorer in PWHPA action last season.

"This has been something we all have been dreaming about and collectively working towards for over four years now, and to be a part of the beginning of this new chapter is truly something I will remember forever," Stacey said.

The league opens its inaugural season in January with teams in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York City.

WATCH | PWHL launches with 3 Canadian clubs:

Women's Professional Hockey League will launch with 3 Canadian teams Duration 2:06 After years of back and forth, the Women's Professional Hockey League has finally been established. Six teams in total — three of them in Canadian cities — will play a 24-game season expected to start in November.

Boston announces signings

Meanwhile, forward Hilary Knight, goaltender Aerin Frankel and defender Megan Keller signed three-year contracts with the Boston franchise.

The trio helped the United States win gold at 2023 worlds.

Knight scored a hat trick in a 6-3 victory over Canada in the final.

The PWHL player selection process opened Sept. 1 with an initial free agency period continuing through Sunday.