Pro women's hockey players form union in step towards league
More than 200 of the world's top female players have taken the next step toward a viable professional league by forming a union.
The Professional Women's Hockey Association said Monday the paperwork was filed Friday.
The women had announced this month their pledge to sit out the upcoming season in North America after the Canadian Women's Hockey League abruptly shut down this year. That leaves only the National Women's Hockey League, which took back control of the Buffalo Beauts on May 8.
The PWHPA says in a statement the association will help players co-ordinate training needs and opportunities and develop sponsor support.
