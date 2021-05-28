Secret Cup: Toronto avenge tournament-opening loss to Montreal
Jamie Lee Rattray scores eventual winner to help give Team Bauer its 1st loss
It was a bounce-back win for Team Sonnet at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary.
Jamie Lee Rattray scored the eventual winner as Toronto's Sonnet squad rebounded from a tournament-opening loss to beat Team Bauer 4-3 on Thursday.
Nicole Kosta while shorthanded, Victoria Bach and Natalie Spooner also scored for Toronto (2-1-0), which dropped a 3-2 decision against Montreal's Bauer team on Monday. Shea Tiley stopped 27 shots for the win.
Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Leslie and Laura Stacey — with a short-handed goal — found the back of the net for Montreal (2-1-0). Genevieve Lacasse made 21 saves in defeat.
WATCH | Toronto edge Montreal to avenge tournament-opening loss:
Team Bauer also topped Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday to open the tournament with two victories. Calgary's Team Scotiabank (0-2-0) dropped an 8-3 decision Wednesday against Toronto and will attempt to capture its first win Friday against Montreal.
Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.
