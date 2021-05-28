Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Secret Cup: Toronto avenge tournament-opening loss to Montreal

It was a bounce-back win for Team Sonnet at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary.

Jamie Lee Rattray scores eventual winner to help give Team Bauer its 1st loss

The Canadian Press ·
Jamie Lee Rattray, seen taking a shot on Montreal goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens in this file photo from May 24, scored the game-winning goal to help Toronto take a 4-3 bounce-back win on Thursday at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Jamie Lee Rattray scored the eventual winner as Toronto's Sonnet squad rebounded from a tournament-opening loss to beat Team Bauer 4-3 on Thursday.

Nicole Kosta while shorthanded, Victoria Bach and Natalie Spooner also scored for Toronto (2-1-0), which dropped a 3-2 decision against Montreal's Bauer team on Monday. Shea Tiley stopped 27 shots for the win.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Leslie and Laura Stacey — with a short-handed goal — found the back of the net for Montreal (2-1-0). Genevieve Lacasse made 21 saves in defeat.

WATCH | Toronto edge Montreal to avenge tournament-opening loss:

Team Sonnet holds on for win over Team Bauer at Secret Cup

Sports

3 hours ago
0:56
Nicole Kosta's short-handed goal puts Team Sonnet ahead by 3, they go to defeat Team Bauer 4-3. 0:56

Team Bauer also topped Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday to open the tournament with two victories. Calgary's Team Scotiabank (0-2-0) dropped an 8-3 decision Wednesday against Toronto and will attempt to capture its first win Friday against Montreal.

Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

