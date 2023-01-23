Downie-Landry scores OT winner as Montreal Force bounce back against Boston Pride

It didn't take long for the Montreal Force to get rid of a bitter taste.

Following a 5-0 drubbing to the Boston Pride on Saturday afternoon, the Montreal Force rebounded Sunday with a 2-1 overtime victory on home ice at the Premier Tech Centre in Premier Hockey Federation action.

Taylor Baker opened the scoring for Montreal at 10:18 of the second period. Loren Gabel tied it 12 seconds into the third period, setting the stage for Jade Downie-Landry's power-play winner at 4:02 of overtime. The Force snapped the Pride's five-game winning streak.

With the exciting win, the Force moved to within two points of fourth-place Connecticut in the professional women's hockey league. The Force returns to action Friday against the Connecticut Whale.

WATCH | Force split weekend series against Pride with OT victory:

The Toronto Six, meanwhile, had a mixed bag weekend, beating the Connecticut Whale 7-4 on Saturday at Canlan Sport Arena, then dropping a 4-1 decision to the same Whale on Sunday.

Kennedy Marchment had two goals for the visiting Whale on Sunday, with singles added by Alyssa Wohlfeiler and Caitrin Lonergan.

Brittany Howard scored for the Six, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the final frame.

Whale netminder Abby Ives, who stopped 31 of 32 shots, was named the game's first star.

WATCH | Marchment scores twice as Whale cruise past Six:

PHF standings

The Boston Pride lead the seven-team league with 34 points (12 wins, two losses and one overtime setback). The Toronto Six are second with 30 points, followed by the Minnesota Whitecaps with 26 points, Connecticut Whale with 22, Montreal Force with 16, Metropolitan Riveters with 14 and the Buffalo Beauts with eight.

The Force's Anne-Sophie Bettez, Catherine Daoust, Jade Downie Landry will be part of the Canadian team at the league's all-star game weekend in Toronto, while Taylor Baker will join the international team.

The Montreal Force visit the Connecticut Whale on Friday, and the league's all-star game is on Sunday at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.