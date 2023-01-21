Howard's 4 points leads Toronto Six past Connecticut Whale

Brittany Howard had two goals and two assists to lead the Toronto Six to a 7-4 home victory over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett added two goals and an assist for Toronto (10-1-2) while Tereza Vanisova also scored twice for the Six. Shiann Darkangelo had the other goal.

Brittany Howard takes sole possession of the PHF goal scoring lead with her 13th of the campaign! <a href="https://t.co/40ldrk6nrv">pic.twitter.com/40ldrk6nrv</a> —@PHF

Emma Vlasic, Melissa Samoskevich, Caitrin Lonergran and Emma Kennan had the goals for Connecticut (6-6-1).

Also on Saturday, Corinne Schroeder stopped 50 shots to secure the Boston Pride a 5-0 win over the Montreal Force.

Loren Gabel led the way offensively for Boston (12-2-0) with four goals. Christina Putigna had the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 27 saves for Montreal (5-6-1).