Howard's 4 points leads Toronto Six past Connecticut Whale

Schroeder's 50 saves secure Boston Pride shutout 5-0 win over Montreal Force

The Canadian Press ·
Brittany Howard, centre, wearing number 41 for the Toronto Six, celebrates a goal.
Brittany Howard, centre, of the Toronto Six, seen above during a game in early January, recorded four points in a 7-4 victory over the Connecticut Whale in PHF action on Saturday. (Toronto Six)

Brittany Howard had two goals and two assists to lead the Toronto Six to a 7-4 home victory over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in the Premier Hockey Federation.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett added two goals and an assist for Toronto (10-1-2) while Tereza Vanisova also scored twice for the Six. Shiann Darkangelo had the other goal.

Emma Vlasic, Melissa Samoskevich, Caitrin Lonergran and Emma Kennan had the goals for Connecticut (6-6-1).

Also on Saturday, Corinne Schroeder stopped 50 shots to secure the Boston Pride a 5-0 win over the Montreal Force.

Loren Gabel led the way offensively for Boston (12-2-0) with four goals. Christina Putigna had the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 27 saves for Montreal (5-6-1).

