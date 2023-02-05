Daryl Watts scores 1st goal with Toronto Six in dominant win over Buffalo Beauts

Newly signed forward Daryl Watts scored her first goal with the Toronto Six in a 7-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

The 23-year-old Toronto native, who signed a record contract with her hometown team on Jan. 19, found the back of the net early in the third period as the second-place Six picked up their 12th win of the season.

The former NCAA star's $150,000 US salary in 2023-24 will be a Premier Hockey League record.

Emma Woods led the way for the Six with a goal and two assists, while Lexi Templeman, Breanne Wilson-Bennett, Shiann Darkangelo, Brooke Boquist and Michela Cava also scored for Toronto (12-2-2).

Emma Nuutinen and Madi Nichols had the goals for Buffalo (2-12-2).

The Six will host Canadian rivals Montreal Force for back-to-back games next Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH | Watts scores 1st goal with Six in win over Beauts:

Watts pots 1st career goal for Toronto Six Duration 0:42 Daryl Watts' first goal for Toronto helped the Six to a big 7-2 win over Buffalo Beauts Sunday afternoon in PHF action.

Force fall to Whitecaps

Earlier on Sunday, Liz Schepers and Sidney Morin each had a goal and an assist to lead the Minnesota Whitecaps past Montreal for a 4-1 victory in Saint-Jérôme, Que.

Jonna Albers and Brittyn Fleming also scored for Minnesota (9-4-2), which secured the win by outscoring Montreal 3-0 in the third period.

Catherine Daoust had the lone goal for the Force (6-8-1), who will face the Whitecaps again on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Schepers scores go-ahead goal as Whitecaps beat Force:

Schepers 3rd period winner gives Whitecaps victory over Force Duration 0:46 Liz Schepers scored the go-ahead goal in the third period giving the Minnesota Whitecaps a 4-1 win over Montreal Force in PHF action Sunday.

Pride cruise past Whale

In other PHF action on Sunday, the league-leading Boston Pride improved their record to 13-2-1 with a 5-2 win over the visiting Connecticut Whale.

Star forward Loren Gabel, who leads the league with 26 points, scored twice and collected two assists in the win.

Pride goalie Corinne Schroeder delivered a stellar performance with 48 saves, while Élizabeth Giguère added a goal and an assist.