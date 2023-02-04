Content
Toronto Six's Elaine Chuli makes 26 saves in shutout victory over Buffalo Beauts

Elaine Chuli posted a 26-save shutout for the Toronto Six in a 3-0 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in a PHF game Saturday.

Montreal Force-Minnesota Whitecaps game in Quebec postponed due to weather

A female ice hockey goalie goes down to try to make a save.
Toronto Six goalie Elaine Chuli, seen above during a game in 2021, posted a 26-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Beauts on Saturday in Toronto. (Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press via The Canadian Press)

Shiann Darkangelo scored twice and Michaela Cava scored into an empty net for Toronto (11-2-2) at Canlan Sports.

Lovissa Berntdsson stopped 29 shots in a losing cause for Buffalo (2-11-2).

Also, Saturday's Montreal Force versus Minnesota Whitecaps game in Saint-Jerome, Que., was postponed because of weather hindering travel.

Sunday's game between the two clubs is scheduled to go ahead with a makeup game between the two clubs slotted in Monday afternoon.

