Toronto Six rout Minnesota Whitecaps to sweep season series
Montreal Force bounce back against Buffalo Beauts with 6-2 win
Dominika Laskova and Shiann Darkangelo scored two goals apiece as the visiting Toronto Six routed the Minnesota Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn.
Michela Cava, with a goal and two assists, Lexi Templeman and Tereza Vanisova contributed the rest for Toronto (16-4-2), which sits atop the PHF standings. Carly Jackson made 22 saves.
Natalie Snodgrass scored the lone marker for Minnesota (10-8-2). Jenna Brenneman stopped 33-of-40 shots.
The Six entered the contest having defeated the Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday. Toronto also won the first two meetings this season on Nov. 5 and 6 on home ice.
Toronto will next play a back-to-back against the Boston Pride on March 11 and 12.
WATCH | Darkangelo extends lead as Six dominate Whitecaps:
In other PHF action, the Montreal Force earned a convincing 6-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in Boisbriand, Que.
Jade Downie-Landry and Sarah Lefort each scored twice, while Alyssa Holmes and Kristina Shanahan added the others for Montreal (8-13-1). Tricia Deguire made 26 saves.
Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Whitney Dove replied for Buffalo (5-13-2). Samantha Ridgewell stopped 33-of-39 shots.
Montreal bounced back after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Beauts on Saturday.
The Force next take on the Metropolitan Riveters in a back-to-back set on March 4 and 5.
WATCH | Force roll past Beauts:
With files from CBC Sports
