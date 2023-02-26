Content
Toronto Six rout Minnesota Whitecaps to sweep season series

Dominika Laskova and Shiann Darkangelo scored two goals apiece as the Toronto Six routed the Minnesota Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday. In other Premier Hockey Federation action, the Montreal Force earned a convincing 6-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in Boisbriand, Que.

Montreal Force bounce back against Buffalo Beauts with 6-2 win

The Canadian Press ·
A female ice hockey player wearing number two skates with both hands on her stick.
The Toronto Six rolled past the Minnesota Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action at the Richfield Ice Arena in Richfield, Minn. (Kayla Franz/PHF)

Dominika Laskova and Shiann Darkangelo scored two goals apiece as the visiting Toronto Six routed the Minnesota Whitecaps 7-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn.

Michela Cava, with a goal and two assists, Lexi Templeman and Tereza Vanisova contributed the rest for Toronto (16-4-2), which sits atop the PHF standings. Carly Jackson made 22 saves.

Natalie Snodgrass scored the lone marker for Minnesota (10-8-2). Jenna Brenneman stopped 33-of-40 shots.

The Six entered the contest having defeated the Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday. Toronto also won the first two meetings this season on Nov. 5 and 6 on home ice.

Toronto will next play a back-to-back against the Boston Pride on March 11 and 12.

WATCH | Darkangelo extends lead as Six dominate Whitecaps:

Six sweep weekend series with win over Whitecaps

2 hours ago
Duration 0:37
Shiann Darkangelo's second goal of the game extended Toronto's lead in an eventual 7-1 victory against Minnesota.

In other PHF action, the Montreal Force earned a convincing 6-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Beauts in Boisbriand, Que.

Jade Downie-Landry and Sarah Lefort each scored twice, while Alyssa Holmes and Kristina Shanahan added the others for Montreal (8-13-1). Tricia Deguire made 26 saves.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Whitney Dove replied for Buffalo (5-13-2). Samantha Ridgewell stopped 33-of-39 shots.

Montreal bounced back after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Beauts on Saturday.

The Force next take on the Metropolitan Riveters in a back-to-back set on March 4 and 5.

WATCH | Force roll past Beauts:

Force bounce back with victory over Beauts

2 hours ago
Duration 0:44
After falling in the first of two weekend games on Saturday, Montreal came away with a 6-2 win in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

With files from CBC Sports

