Chuli posts shutout, Vanisova scores winner as Toronto Six defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

Tereza Vanisova scored a second-period goal, netminder Elaine Chuli made 36 saves and the visiting Toronto Six defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps 1-0 in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday at Richfield Ice Arena.

Vanisova's unassisted marker at 16:35 of the middle frame improved the Six's record to 15-4-2, one point behind the first-place Boston Pride in the women's professional hockey circuit.

The third-place Whitecaps, who play the Six again on Sunday, slipped to 10-7-2 and are now 13 points behind the Six.

The Whitecaps outshot the Six 36-31, and received a solid performance in goal from Jenna Brenneman.

"I thought it was definitely a team effort from goaltending out, and players are working on the things that we're asking them to do, especially in our defensive zone," said Toronto head coach Geraldine Heaney. "We switched our defensive zone coverage to man-on-man, and I thought they did a really good job with that.

"It was nice to see some players really stand out tonight like T (Tereza Vanisova)," Heaney added. "Shi (Shiann Darkangelo) always has a good game, and the defence I thought played well again, so it was a good team effort and a big win."

In Montreal, the visiting Buffalo Beauts defeated the Montreal Force 3-1 at Centre d'Excellence Sport Rousseau.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored twice for the last-place Beauts, while Kristina Schuler netted a single. Buffalo improved to 5-12-2 and moved to win in two points of the Force.

Jade Downie-Landry scored a third-period goal for Montreal, who outshot the Beauts 33-27, but slipped to 7-13-1.

The teams play again Sunday in Montreal.

