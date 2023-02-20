Content
Hockey·ROUNDUP

Montreal Force, Toronto Six suffer road losses

The Toronto Six had to settle for a weekend split in Connecticut, losing 6-4 to the Whale on Sunday, while Kaleigh Fratkin snapped a 1-1 tie to lift the Boston Pride over the visiting Montreal Force later in the day.

Toronto trails league-leading Boston Pride by 4 points

The Canadian Press ·
A female ice hockey player skates with the puck as an opposing player skates backwards in front of her.
The Montreal Force fell 2-1 to the league-leading Pride on Sunday in Boston. (@LaForceMontreal/Twitter)

The Toronto Six had to settle for a weekend split in Connecticut, losing 6-4 to the Whale on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Simsbury.

The Six, who won 5-3 on Saturday, gave up two goals in third period Sunday to finish their road trip with a loss.

Melissa Samoskevich paced the Whale's attack with two goals, while Kennedy Marchment chipped in with three assists.

Caitrin Lonergan, Allie Munroe, Amanda Conway and Taylor Girard also scored for the Whale.

Kati Tabin, Michela Cava, Emma Woods and Leah Lum scored for the Six, who were outshot 39-25.

With the loss the Six are 14-4-2 and trail the league-leading Boston Pride (16-2-1) by four points.

WATCH | Whale defeat Six in high-scoring affair:

Connecticut Whale outlast Toronto Six in high-scoring battle

6 hours ago
Duration 0:45
Melissa Samoskevich scored the first of her two goals off a nifty set up from Caitrin Lonergan in the Whale's 6-4 win at home.

Later on Sunday, Kaleigh Fratkin scored at 17:55 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the Boston Pride past the visiting Montreal Force.

The Pride, who beat the Force 4-1 on Saturday, were pushed to the max by the resilient Force on Sunday.

Jillian Dempsey gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 13:32 of the first period. Jade Downie-Landry scored for Montreal (7-12-1) at 17:13 of the second.

The Force, in their seventh consecutive weekend of competition, have won four of their past 10 games.

WATCH | Fratkin goes end-to-end to score winner against Force:

Kaleigh Fratkin goes end-to-end to score winner for Boston Pride

4 hours ago
Duration 0:50
Fratkin turned on the jets to net the game-winning goal in Boston's 2-1 win over the Montreal Force.
