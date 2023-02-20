Montreal Force, Toronto Six suffer road losses
Toronto trails league-leading Boston Pride by 4 points
The Toronto Six had to settle for a weekend split in Connecticut, losing 6-4 to the Whale on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Simsbury.
The Six, who won 5-3 on Saturday, gave up two goals in third period Sunday to finish their road trip with a loss.
Caitrin Lonergan, Allie Munroe, Amanda Conway and Taylor Girard also scored for the Whale.
Kati Tabin, Michela Cava, Emma Woods and Leah Lum scored for the Six, who were outshot 39-25.
With the loss the Six are 14-4-2 and trail the league-leading Boston Pride (16-2-1) by four points.
WATCH | Whale defeat Six in high-scoring affair:
Later on Sunday, Kaleigh Fratkin scored at 17:55 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the Boston Pride past the visiting Montreal Force.
The Pride, who beat the Force 4-1 on Saturday, were pushed to the max by the resilient Force on Sunday.
Jillian Dempsey gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 13:32 of the first period. Jade Downie-Landry scored for Montreal (7-12-1) at 17:13 of the second.
The Force, in their seventh consecutive weekend of competition, have won four of their past 10 games.
WATCH | Fratkin goes end-to-end to score winner against Force:
