Toronto Six's power play comes through in win over Connecticut Whale
Montreal Force playing league-leading Pride in Boston Saturday night
The Toronto Six grabbed an early lead, scored a couple power-play goals and coasted to a 5-3 road win on Saturday against the Connecticut Whale in Premier Hockey Federation action.
Courtney Gardiner, Shiann Darkangelo, Leah Lum, Lexi Templeman and Emma Woods scored for the Six, who improved their record to 14-3-2 in the seven-team women's professional hockey loop.
WATCH | Lum scores power-play goal:
Dominika Laskova chipped in with two assists for the Six, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third at the International Skating Center of Connecticut.
Alyssa Wohlfeiler, Taylor Girard and Caitrin Lonergan scored for the Whale, who slipped to 8-8-2. The Whale outshot the Six 36-25.
In Saturday's late game, the Montreal Force play the league-leading Pride in Boston.
