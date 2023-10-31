Police say investigation into former NHL player's death in U.K. 'may take some time'

South Yorkshire Police say the investigation into the death of hockey player Adam Johnson remains ongoing and will likely "take some time."

Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers have finished their work at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, United Kingdom and have moved to a wider investigation.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers at the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when his neck was cut by a skate blade in a Champions Cup game.

He died at a hospital.

The native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.

South Yorkshire Police encouraged the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while the investigation continues.

Within 12 months, the the English Ice Hockey Association said it would conduct a "thorough" review of player safety equipment "including, but not limited to, the use of helmets, mouthguards/gumshields and facial protection."

Canadian hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser called for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey" following Johnson's death. (Paul Vernon/The Associated Press)

All clubs will have to demonstrate they "proactively manage player safety."

The body said its actions aligned with Ice Hockey UK and Scottish Ice Hockey.

Also, players in England will be required to wear neck guards from the start of 2024.

WATCH | Johnson's death reignites debate over mandated neck protection:

Former NHL player killed in hockey accident in England Duration 1:58 Featured Video Former NHL player Adam Johnson is dead after his neck was cut by a skate in an on-ice collision during a game in Sheffield, England. The accident has some asking if neck guards should be mandatory.

Canadian hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser called for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey."

She is a four-time Olympic gold medallist who completed medical school after her playing career and currently works as an assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

She posted to X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that the risk is far too great not to wear neck protection, even if it doesn't pass the "cool factor."

Neck guards are not mandatory in the NHL. The Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League mandate players to wear neck guards. Hockey Canada also requires players registered in minor or women's hockey to wear neck protection.

The Western Hockey League said Monday it is reviewing its position on mandatory neck guards following Johnson's death.