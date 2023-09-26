Content
Hockey

Players who skate in non-sanctioned leagues face new Hockey Canada restrictions

Hockey players who participate in a league not sanctioned by Hockey Canada will be ineligible to compete in the Canadian Hockey League, Canadian Junior Hockey League or try for a spot with Canada's under-18 club championships squad for the remainder of the season.

The Canadian Press ·
Player skates on ice near faceoff circle where Hockey Canada logo is painted.
Players in the BCHL, which is non sanctioned by Hockey Canada, are ineligible to compete in the Canadian Hockey League or try for a spot in Canada's under-18 club championships for the 2023-24 season, the national governing body announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Hockey Canada)

Hockey Canada announced changes to its non-sanctioned leagues policy Tuesday and said they are in force effective immediately.

The governing body says the restrictions apply to any player participating in a non-sanctioned league after Saturday's eligibility cut-off date.

The changes come after the British Columbia Hockey League, the former junior A circuit of BC Hockey, broke away from Hockey Canada.

The move allows BCHL teams to recruit 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces, which is currently against Hockey Canada regulations.

Hockey Canada senior vice-president of member engagement Darren Cossar says the modifications to the non-sanctioned leagues were not done hastily and were made to benefit players and staff in sanctioned hockey programs.

