ESPN+ reaches 2-year deal with PHF women's pro hockey league
Network will air live coverage of regular-season games, playoffs, special events
Women's pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN+ after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.
ESPN+ will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF's championship game aired live on ESPN2.
Entering its eighth season as North America's only women's professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal.
The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.
In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?