Reigning PHF champion Toronto Six re-sign captain Shiann Darkangelo

The Toronto Six announced Wednesday they have re-signed captain Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Darkangelo, of Brighton, Mich., helped lead the Six to their first Isobel Cup in franchise history in March.

The 29-year-old forward, who has served as captain of the Six in all three of the team's seasons, had 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 Premier Hockey Federation games last season.

Before joining the Six, Darkangelo played for the Connecticut Whale and the Buffalo Beauts of the PHF, and the Kunlun Red Star and Toronto Furies of the now-defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League. She played for Quinnipiac University in college.

Darkangelo joins forward Daryl Watts as the team's only two players signed for next season so far.

"The league is growing and I've been committed to the Six since the beginning of the franchise," said Darkangelo in a release. "Winning an Isobel Cup this year, it just feels right to continue to stay here and try to build for a back-to-back [championship]. I definitely wanted to be here in Toronto to do that."

General manager Angela James says re-signing Darkangelo was an easy decision, both thanks to her contributions on the ice and her leadership to younger players.

"Shi is the ultimate pro in our league. She is the leader who is not only a true professional, but is also paving the way for new talent to understand what it is going to take to be a professional hockey player," said James. "Through her leadership, she is a great mentor for the young players and we are ecstatic that she is returning to lead the [Six]."