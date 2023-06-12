Content
Hockey

Toronto Six re-sign star defender Kati Tabin to 2-year contract

The Toronto Six have re-signed defender Kati Tabin to a two-year, $220,000 US contract through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season.

26-year-old from Winnipeg led all PHF defenders in scoring last season

A Toronto women's hockey player raises her arms in celebration as a Connecticut goalie looks on dejected.
The Toronto Six re-signed defender Kati Tabin, right, to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season on Monday. (Lori Bolliger/Toronto Six via The Canadian Press/File)

The 26-year-old from Winnipeg led all PHF defenders in scoring last season with four goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

She added a goal and three assists in the playoffs as Toronto captured its first Isobel Cup championship.

Before joining the Six, Tabin played four years of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Quinnipiac University.

Tabin is the Six's eighth player under contract for the upcoming season, joining goaltender Elaine Chuli and Carly Jackson, captain Shiann Darkangelo, defenders Saroya Tinker and Taylor Davison and forwards Claire Dalton and Daryl Watts.

The team also recently extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney.

