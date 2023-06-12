Toronto Six re-sign star defender Kati Tabin to 2-year contract

The Toronto Six have re-signed defender Kati Tabin to a two-year, $220,000 US contract through the 2024-25 Premier Hockey Federation season.

The 26-year-old from Winnipeg led all PHF defenders in scoring last season with four goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

She added a goal and three assists in the playoffs as Toronto captured its first Isobel Cup championship.

Before joining the Six, Tabin played four years of NCAA Division 1 hockey at Quinnipiac University.

🚨 TABIN STAYS IN TO 🚨 <br><br>We are proud to announce that we've re-signed <a href="https://twitter.com/kati_tabin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kati_tabin</a> to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $110,000!<br><br>📰:<a href="https://t.co/v0jwjZDQac">https://t.co/v0jwjZDQac</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GotYourSix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GotYourSix</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/PHF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PHF</a> <a href="https://t.co/QZOYEtbBPZ">pic.twitter.com/QZOYEtbBPZ</a> —@TheTorontoSix

Tabin is the Six's eighth player under contract for the upcoming season, joining goaltender Elaine Chuli and Carly Jackson, captain Shiann Darkangelo, defenders Saroya Tinker and Taylor Davison and forwards Claire Dalton and Daryl Watts.

The team also recently extended the contract of head coach Geraldine Heaney.