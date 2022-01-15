League-leading Toronto Six rout Buffalo Beauts for 5th straight win
Leah Marino scored twice for the Toronto Six in a 6-1 win Saturday over the visiting Buffalo Beauts. Mikyla Grant-Mentis had a goal and an assist for the Six. The forward leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season.
Toronto's Leah Marino scores twice, Mikyla Grant-Mentis collects goal and assist
Leah Marino scored twice for the Toronto Six in a 6-1 win Saturday over the visiting Buffalo Beauts.
Mikyla Grant-Mentis had a goal and an assist for the Six, who claimed a fifth straight victory. The forward leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season.
Amy Curlew, Taylor Day and Maegan Beres also scored for Toronto, which tops the PHF at 8-1-1.
Goaltender Elaine Chuli stopped 26 of 27 shots for the win.
WATCH l Toronto Six roll past Buffalo Beauts:
Cassidy MacPherson scored the lone goal for Buffalo at the bottom of the standings at 1-5-0.
Beauts starter Carly Jackson allowed four goals on 16 shots before reliever Lovisa Berndtsson's 22 saves in the loss.
Toronto is at home to Buffalo again Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?