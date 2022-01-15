League-leading Toronto Six rout Buffalo Beauts for 5th straight win

Leah Marino scored twice for the Toronto Six in a 6-1 win Saturday over the visiting Buffalo Beauts.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis had a goal and an assist for the Six, who claimed a fifth straight victory. The forward leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season.

Amy Curlew, Taylor Day and Maegan Beres also scored for Toronto, which tops the PHF at 8-1-1.

Goaltender Elaine Chuli stopped 26 of 27 shots for the win.

Maegan Beres finished a slick passing play to put the Six up 4-0 in what would turn out to be a 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Cassidy MacPherson scored the lone goal for Buffalo at the bottom of the standings at 1-5-0.

Beauts starter Carly Jackson allowed four goals on 16 shots before reliever Lovisa Berndtsson's 22 saves in the loss.

Toronto is at home to Buffalo again Sunday.