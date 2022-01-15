Skip to Main Content
League-leading Toronto Six rout Buffalo Beauts for 5th straight win

Leah Marino scored twice for the Toronto Six in a 6-1 win Saturday over the visiting Buffalo Beauts. Mikyla Grant-Mentis had a goal and an assist for the Six. The forward leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists in 10 games this season.

Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis, pictured in 2021, leads the Premier Hockey Federation in scoring with six goals and 11 assists after notching two points during Toronto's 6-1 home win over Buffalo on Saturday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Amy Curlew, Taylor Day and Maegan Beres also scored for Toronto, which tops the PHF at 8-1-1.

Goaltender Elaine Chuli stopped 26 of 27 shots for the win.

Cassidy MacPherson scored the lone goal for Buffalo at the bottom of the standings at 1-5-0.

Beauts starter Carly Jackson allowed four goals on 16 shots before reliever Lovisa Berndtsson's 22 saves in the loss.

Toronto is at home to Buffalo again Sunday.

