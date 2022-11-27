Howard, Cava each score twice to lead Toronto Six past Boston Pride
Toronto scores 4 unanswered goals; Riveters edge Force for second victory
Brittany Howard and Michela Cava each scored two goals as the Toronto Six skated to a 7-3 win over the previously unbeaten Pride on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Boston.
Toronto (4-1-1) took a 3-0 lead on first-period goals from Cava, Howard and Dominika Laskova, only to watch the Pride (5-1-0) answer with three straight goals.
Who else? Brittany Howard helps Toronto regain the lead! <a href="https://t.co/KE1GLd5Mm7">pic.twitter.com/KE1GLd5Mm7</a>—@PHF
Boston's Allie Thunstrom knotted the game 3-3 with a goal scored at 3:20 of the second period.
Toronto responded with four unanswered goals — from Howard, Leah Lum, Cava and Lexi Templeman — to put the game out of reach.
Six goaltender Elaine Chuli kicked out 30 of 33 shots to earn the win.
Elsewhere, the Metropolitan Riveters (2-3-0) scored a 3-2 win over the hometown Montreal Force (2-2-0) at the Raymond Bourque Arena in Saint-Laurent, Que.
Kelly Babstock scored the game winner for the New Jersey-based Riveters with 57 seconds remaining in the third period.
Fanni Garat-Gasparics and Madison Packer also tallied for the Riveters.
Brooke Stacey and Christine Deaudelin replied for Montreal.
Montreal goaltender Marie-Soleil Deschenes surrendered three goals on 27 shots, while Eveliina Makinen saved 25 of the 27 shots she faced in the Riveters net.
