Downie-Landry leads Montreal Force past Metropolitan Riveters for 1st home win of inaugural season
McKenna Brand scores in OT to lift Boston Pride over Toronto Six
Jade Downie-Landry recorded a hat trick and one assist as the Montreal Force defeated the Metropolitan Riveters 5-3 to earn their first home win of their inaugural season on Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action.
Ann-Sophie Bettez, with one goal and one assist, and Brooke Stacey added the others for Montreal (2-1-0). Tricia Deguire made 19 saves.
Fanni Garat-Gasparics, Sarah Bujold and Kennedy Ganser replied for Metropolitan (1-3-0). Rachel McQuigge stopped 17-of-22 shots.
Tied at 2-2 entering the third period, the Force broke the game open with three unanswered goals, two from Downie-Landry, to put the game out of reach with 1:39 to play.
The Riveters are based in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WATCH | Force beat Riveters for 1st home win:
Later Saturday, the Toronto Six (3-1-1) fell 3-2 to the Boston Pride (5-0-0) courtesy of a McKenna Brand game winner 1:34 into overtime.
Shiann Darkangelo scored the game-tying goal for the Six at 14:13 of the third period. Boston's Becca Gilmore made it a 2-1 contest midway through the frame. Early in the third, Toronto's Brooke Boquist tied it at 1-1 after Kaleigh Fratkin opened the scoring for Boston in the middle frame.
WATCH | Brand scores in OT to sink Toronto Six:
