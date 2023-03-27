Toronto Six win 1st Isobel Cup title in OT thriller against Minnesota Whitecaps

The Minnesota Whitecaps turned heads when they swept the powerful Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Federation playoffs.

And they really captured the Toronto Six's undivided attention when they went ahead 3-2 early in the third period of the Isobel Cup championship game at Mullett Arena on Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz.

But the Six, who finished second overall in the seven-team women's professional hockey circuit this season and became the first Canadian team to appear in the championship game, didn't panic, eventually tying the game 3-3 to force overtime.

After numerous close calls in overtime, in which the Six dominated the first four minutes, Tereza Vanišová scored at 4:23 of the three-on-three extra period to give the Six a thrilling 4-3 victory.

The Six opened the scoring at 7:22 of the first period on a slick goal by Dominika Laskova. Brittyn Fleming tied it at 4:02 of the second period, and the Six regained the lead at 10:27 when Breanne Wilson-Bennett got a fortunate bounce off the end boards and beat scrambling Whitecaps' goalie Amanda Leveille before she could get back into position.

Brooke Madsen tied the game 2-2 on a beautiful shot from the wing that cleanly beat Six goalie Elaine Chuli at 16:06.

