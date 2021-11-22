Skip to Main Content
Toronto Six remain undefeated with 2nd consecutive win over Connecticut Whale

The Toronto Six remain undefeated in the Premier Hockey Federation following a 3-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Sunday in Toronto.

Grant-Mentis, Davison and Darkangelo all score in victory

Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis, right, shown in a file photo during the Isobel Cup semifinals, scored one goal in a 3-2 win over the Whale on Sunday in Toronto. (Mary Schwalm/AP Photo)

Shiann Darkangelo led Toronto (3-0-0) with a goal and two assists, with all scoring coming in the second period.

Taylor Davison and Mikyla Grant-Mentis also found the back of the net for the Six, which got 27 saves from Elaine Chuli.

Catherine Crawley and Kennedy Marchment replied for Connecticut (2-3-1) in the third period.

Abbie Ives gave up three goals on 16 shots across two periods. Jessica Strack stopped all five shots in relief in the third.

Connecticut outshot Toronto 29-21.

It was Toronto's second win in as many days against Connecticut. The Six defeated the Whale 5-1 on Saturday for the franchise's first home win at York Canlan Ice Arena.

Toronto plays the Boston Pride (4-2-0) for a back-to-back set on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

