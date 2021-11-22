Toronto Six remain undefeated with 2nd consecutive win over Connecticut Whale
Grant-Mentis, Davison and Darkangelo all score in victory
The Toronto Six remain undefeated in the Premier Hockey Federation following a 3-2 win over the Connecticut Whale on Sunday in Toronto.
Shiann Darkangelo led Toronto (3-0-0) with a goal and two assists, with all scoring coming in the second period.
Taylor Davison and Mikyla Grant-Mentis also found the back of the net for the Six, which got 27 saves from Elaine Chuli.
Catherine Crawley and Kennedy Marchment replied for Connecticut (2-3-1) in the third period.
WATCH | Grant-Mentis' goal seals victory over Whale:
Abbie Ives gave up three goals on 16 shots across two periods. Jessica Strack stopped all five shots in relief in the third.
Connecticut outshot Toronto 29-21.
It was Toronto's second win in as many days against Connecticut. The Six defeated the Whale 5-1 on Saturday for the franchise's first home win at York Canlan Ice Arena.
Toronto plays the Boston Pride (4-2-0) for a back-to-back set on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?