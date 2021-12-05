Boston Pride snap Toronto Six's 3-game win streak in shootout
Woods gave 1-0 lead to Toronto 4:21 into 2nd period with her 1st goal this season
Christina Putigna and McKenna Brand scored in the shootout to lead the Boston Pride past Toronto 2-1 in the Premier Hockey Federation Saturday, handing the Six their first defeat of the season.
Jillian Dempsey scored in regulation for the Pride, which improved to 5-2-0 on the season. Lovisa Selander stopped 30-of-31 shots for the win.
Emma Woods scored for Toronto, which dropped to 3-0-1 after opening the season with three consecutive wins. Samantha Ridgewell stopped 41-of-42 shots.
Woods gave the Six a 1-0 lead 4:21 into the second period with her first goal of the season. Brooke Boquist assisted the goal.
WATCH l Pride buries pair of shootout goals to secure 2-1 victory over Six:
Dempsey replied for the Pride at 8:50 of the third.
Boston outshot Toronto 42-31.
The teams meet again for a rematch Sunday at Boston's Warrior Ice Arena.
