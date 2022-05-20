Canada's Kennedy Marchment named PHF's Most Valuable Player
Waterford, Ont.,'s Elaine Chuli named Goaltender of the Year
Kennedy Marchment, of Courtice, Ont., was named the Most Valuable Player of the Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday.
In 20 games, the 25-year-old forward from the Connecticut Whale recorded 13 goals and a league-leading 33 points. Marchment was a key component to the Whale finishing atop the PHF standings with a record of 15-3-2.
Elaine Chuli, meanwhile, was named Goaltender of the Year as she helped lead the Toronto Six to a 16-3-1 record. The Waterford, Ont., native was between the pipes for all 16 wins as she led the league in that category, while finishing second in goals against and third in save percentage at 1.82 and .931, respectively.
Taylor Girard, also of the Whale, was named Newcomer of the Year, as the American recorded 24 points in 20 games.
Dominique Kremer of the Buffalo Beauts was named Defender of the Year.
The full PHF nominee and award winners are as follows:
Most Valuable Player:
Taylor Wenczkowski (BOS)
Dominique Kremer (BUF)
Kennedy Marchment (CTW) — winner
Madison Packer (MET)
Allie Thunstrom (MIN)
Shiann Darkangelo (TOR)
Defender of the Year:
Amanda Boulier (BOS)
Dominique Kremer (BUF) — winner
Allie Munroe (CTW)
Kristen Barbara (MET)
Patti Marshall (MIN)
Lindsay Eastwood (TOR)
Goaltender of the Year:
Katie Burt (BOS)
Carly Jackson (BUF)
Abbie Ives (CTW)
Brooke Wolejko (MET)
Amanda Leveille (MIN)
Elaine Chuli (TOR) — winner
Newcomer of the Year:
Kali Flanagan (BOS)
Anjelica Diffendal (BUF)
Taylor Girard (CTW) — winner
Nora Maclaine (MET)
Patti Marshall (MIN)
Taylor Davison (TOR)
Denna Laing Award:
Victoria Hanson (BOS)
Elena Orlando (BUF) — winner
Mariah Fujimagari (CTW)
Kendall Cornine (MET)
Jonna Curtis (MIN)
Tori Charron (TOR)
