Pair of middle frame power-play goals lift Connecticut Whale past Montreal Force

The Montreal Force continues to search for its first-ever back-to-back victory after losing 4-1 on the road to the Connecticut Whale on Friday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

In its first game after edging the Boston Pride in overtime on Sunday, the Quebec expansion franchise conceded twice in the second period, allowing power-play goals by Connecticut's Melissa Samoskevich and Lenka Serdar, and failed to mount enough of a reaction.

Alexandra Labelle replied for Montreal (6-7-1) in the third period, but Caitrin Lonergan and Katerina Mrazova scored late empty-netters to help Connecticut (8-6-1) see out its second win in a row.

The Force will visit the Minnesota Whitecaps next Saturday and Sunday. The PHF is back Sunday for its All-Star game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

