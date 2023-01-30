Downie-Landry scores late winner as PHF Canada beats PHF World to win all-star championship

Jade Downie-Landry's late unassisted goal lifted PHF Canada to an exciting 3-2 victory over PHF World in the Premier Hockey Federation's annual all-star game, played Sunday at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Fanni Garat-Gasparics of PHF World opened the scoring in the women's professional mini-game at 8:27. Three minutes later Brittany Howard tied it for Canada. Anna Kilponen put the World ahead 2-1 29 seconds later.

Loren Gabel tied the game for Canada at 14:04, setting the stage for Downie-Landry's heroics.

The World outshot Canada 10-6. Corinne Schroeder earned most outstanding goaltender honours for the winning team.

Forward Loren Gabel of PHF Canada was named all-star MVP. She had three goals and an assist over three games.

WATCH | Downie-Landry nets decisive goal as PHF Canada claims all-star championship:

Downie-Landry scores the winner as Canada claims PHF All-Star Championship title Duration 3:32 Jade Downie-Landry scored the winning goal as Canada defeated World 3-2 Sunday at the PHF All-Star Showcase in Toronto.

Fanni Garat-Gasparics of PHF World had four goals in three games. Canada's Brittany Howard had a goal and three assists.

The All-Star format featured a round-robin between PHF Team Canada, United States and World. PHF Team Canada defeated The United States 2-1 in a shootout to open the tournament. World defeated Canada 2-1 and USA 3-2 to set up the final.

The PHF, now in its eighth season, consists of seven teams including two in Canada — the Toronto Six and Montreal Force. The other teams are Boston Pride, Minnesota Whitecaps, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Buffalo Beauts.