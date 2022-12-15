Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

PHF all-star weekend comes to Toronto a year after COVID-19 forced relocation

After a year-long delay the Premier Hockey Federation's all-star weekend will make its Canadian debut next month in Toronto.

Game relocated to Buffalo in 2022 due to pandemic concerns in Ontario

The Canadian Press ·
Two Premier Hockey players prepare for a face-off.
The Premier Hockey Federation all-star game, is slated to be hosted in Canada for the first time in 2023. (Twitter/@PHF)

After a year-long delay the Premier Hockey Federation's all-star weekend will make its Canadian debut next month in Toronto.

The PHF announced that the home of the league's Toronto Six franchise will host the women's hockey event, ending with the all-star tournament Jan. 29 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The 2022 event was originally slated for Toronto, but relocated to Buffalo, N.Y., due to COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

The 2023 all-star format will feature an American, Canadian, and global team selected the league's seven clubs competing in a mini round-robin competition and championship.

Team captains and full rosters will be announced over the coming weeks.

"Featuring the best of the PHF across three teams with national pride on the line helps demonstrate where we are headed as a league and our vision to be part of the global game in a major way," league commissioner Reagan Carey said in a release.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now