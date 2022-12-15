PHF all-star weekend comes to Toronto a year after COVID-19 forced relocation
Game relocated to Buffalo in 2022 due to pandemic concerns in Ontario
After a year-long delay the Premier Hockey Federation's all-star weekend will make its Canadian debut next month in Toronto.
The PHF announced that the home of the league's Toronto Six franchise will host the women's hockey event, ending with the all-star tournament Jan. 29 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.
The 2022 event was originally slated for Toronto, but relocated to Buffalo, N.Y., due to COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.
The 2023 all-star format will feature an American, Canadian, and global team selected the league's seven clubs competing in a mini round-robin competition and championship.
"Featuring the best of the PHF across three teams with national pride on the line helps demonstrate where we are headed as a league and our vision to be part of the global game in a major way," league commissioner Reagan Carey said in a release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?