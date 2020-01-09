Perry Pearn out as head coach of Canadian women's hockey team
Associate coach Troy Ryan takes over in preparation for world championships
Perry Pearn has been dismissed as head coach of the Canadian women's hockey team, less than three months before the start of the world championship.
"We have made a difficult decision to relieve Perry Pearn of his head coaching duties," said Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada's director of national teams, in a statement to The Canadian Press on Thursday.
"Effective immediately, associate coach Troy Ryan will take over that role. With where we are now, we believe Troy is best suited for our team."
The Canadian women beat Russia for bronze.
Canada is 2-2 against the reigning world and Olympic champion Americans this season.
Hockey Canada made Ryan the head coach and Pearn his assistant in a pair of November exhibition games against the U.S., which Canada won 4-1 and 5-2 in Pennsylvania.
Pearn, a former NHL assistant coach for 21 years with multiple teams, joined the women's coaching staff as an assistant to Laura Schuler just prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
He was named head coach of the team later that year. Ryan, from Spryfield, N.S., has been an assistant coach of the national women's team since 2016.
Canada will host March 31-April 10 women's world championship in Halifax and Truro, N.S.
The Americans have won eight of the last 10 world titles, including five straight gold.
Canada last won a world championship in 2012.