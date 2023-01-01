Content
Hockey

Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury.

Hope, Ont., native joins host team ahead of Monday's quarter-final against Slovakia

A hockey player wearing red and black Canadian gear skates through the ice while controlling the puck.
Owen Beck, seen during the Canadian world junior selection camp in Moncton, N.B., in early December, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022's NHL entry draft. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarter-final against Slovakia.

Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game.

The centre has 17 goals and 23 assists in 30 games for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads.

Dach, a 19-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., had two assists in four games for Canada in Halifax.

WATCH | Bedard continues to impress in Canada's win over Sweden:

Connor Bedard ties pair of Canadian records in win over Sweden

16 hours ago
Duration 1:42
Bedard is re-writing Canada's record book as he notches three assists in the 5-1 victory.
