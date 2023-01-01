Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team
Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury.
Hope, Ont., native joins host team ahead of Monday's quarter-final against Slovakia
Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarter-final against Slovakia.
Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game.
Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's NHL entry draft.
The centre has 17 goals and 23 assists in 30 games for the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads.
Dach, a 19-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., had two assists in four games for Canada in Halifax.
