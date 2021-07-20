Ontario Hockey League will require players, staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19
League says vaccines must be administered at least 2 weeks before training camp
Players, staff and billet families with the Ontario Hockey League will all be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season.
The league released its vaccination policy Tuesday for the 2021-22 season and says it is effective immediately.
The policy applies to "OHL Community Members," including people who attend training camp, practices, games or play in the league, and it specifically references players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families.
The OHL says vaccines must be administered at least two weeks before the start of training camp.
The league says the policy is being put in place to protect the health and safety of OHL members and reduce potential transmission of the virus.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?