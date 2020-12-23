Ontario Hockey League delays season start again as province heads into lockdown
Ontario sport minister says decision to cancel season up to league
The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.
The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said that Ontario's lockdown orders allow for professional and high-performance athletes to train within the province but not to compete.
"At this point we do not have any further guidance from the chief medical officer of health to allow them to return to play," said MacLeod. "That work is ongoing.
MacLeod said that any decision to cancel the season would be up to the OHL. She added that the Ontario government has already announced that grants will be made available to small businesses to help them through the province-wide shutdown period and that her ministry plans to announce additional funding for sports organizations in the new year.
An added complication is that the OHL has three teams — the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit — based in the United States and the border remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21.
"Just like with MLB and the NBA, those decisions on border crossings would be made by the federal government so those are key considerations (the OHL) would have to take in," said MacLeod.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.
The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.