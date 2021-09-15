OHL to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at Ontario facilities
Policy covers all spectators and other attendees at league events
The Ontario Hockey League will now require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into all 17 of its facilities across the province starting Sept. 22.
The move comes after the Ontario government recently announced new health protocols.
Fans under 12 years of age must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult, and will be required to follow all safety protocols.
The league made no mention of its three U.S.-based teams in the statement announcing the new rules.
The OHL previously said players, team staff and billet families all need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season. The Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have also made similar announcements regarding players and staff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?