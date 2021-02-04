Ontario not ready to say when, if provincial AHL teams will receive approval to play
New 5-team Canadian division facing uncertainty over upcoming season
Ontario is not ready to approve play for its two American Hockey League teams in the province, creating some uncertainty for a new five-team Canadian Division.
A spokesperson for Ontario sport minister Lisa MacLeod says the NHL is the only professional sport league allowed to play "in accordance with a return to play plan approved by the office of the chief medical officer of health."
The Belleville Senators (the Ottawa Senators' top farm club) and the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) are slated to join the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets), Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) and Stockton Heat, who have relocated to their NHL team's home in Calgary, in the Canadian Division during the 2021 season.
Teams will only play divisional games, preventing border restrictions from affecting action during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dakota Brasier, a spokesperson for MacLeod, offered no timeline for when AHL play could return on Thursday.
"Our government is monitoring the public health trends very closely, and while we are starting to see the bend curve in Ontario, it is too early to speculate on how and when further restrictions will be loosened," Brasier said in a statement.
Brasier added MacLeod will work with stakeholders across the sector to develop a safe reopening plan.
The Vancouver Canucks (Utica, N.Y.) and Edmonton Oilers (Bakersfield, Calif.) are the only Canadian teams with American-based AHL affiliates this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.