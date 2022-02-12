Watch Canada battle the U.S. in Olympic men's hockey

Click on the video player above to watch Team Canada take on the U.S. at the Olympic men's hockey tournament in Beijing.

Canada opened its tournament with a 5-1 win over reigning silver medallist Germany, while the Americans crushed host China 8-0.

It rounds out group-stage action with a contest against China on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

WATCH | Highlights from Canada's victory over Germany: