Watch Canada battle the U.S. in Olympic men's hockey

Watch as Team Canada takes on the U.S. at the Olympic men's hockey tournament in Beijing.

Both sides looking to improve to 2-0 after blowout wins to open the tournament

CBC Sports ·

Hockey - Canada vs USA - Men's Preliminary Round

1 hour ago
Live
Canada takes on USA in Men’s Hockey on Day 8 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Team Canada take on the U.S. at the Olympic men's hockey tournament in Beijing.

Canada opened its tournament with a 5-1 win over reigning silver medallist Germany, while the Americans crushed host China 8-0.

It rounds out group-stage action with a contest against China on Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.

The gold-medal game is slated for 11:10 a.m. ET on Feb. 19 at the National Indoor Stadium.

You can watch every game of the tournament live or on demand on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, or on CBC Gem.

WATCH | Highlights from Canada's victory over Germany:

Highlights: Canadian men open Olympics with win over Germany

1 day ago
Duration 4:55
Five different Canadians found the back of the net in the men's 5-1 win over Germany at Beijing 2022. 4:55
