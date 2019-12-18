Junior goalie who was severely cut by skate 'home, safe and sound, with his family'

The Niagara IceDogs say injured goaltender Tucker Tynan is home with his family in Chicago, less than a week after sustaining a severe injury to his leg during an Ontario Hockey League game.

The IceDogs tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Tynan was released from hospital in St. Catharines. The team sent a follow up tweet hours later saying Tynan was "home, safe and sound, with his family."

Tynan needed surgery last Thursday night after suffering a severe cut to the thigh from a skate blade during a home game against the London Knights.

Tynan dropped to the ice and looked to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

The 17-year-old from Chicago was tended to by medical staff from both teams on the ice before being carted off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Tucker Tynan has been discharged from hospital in St. Catharines. <br><br>He is en route home to Chicago for some rest and recovery. —@OHLIceDogs

IceDogs GM Joey Burke detailed the severity of the injury to reporters the next day, saying the collaborative efforts of both teams' training staffs and on-ice personnel saved Tynan's life.

Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. He is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.

The team has not provided a timetable for his return.

Niagara postponed Thursday's game after the injury, then postponed their next two road games on Saturday and Sunday. The IceDogs next play at home Thursday against the Kingston Frontenacs.