Skip to Main Content
OHL game postponed after goalie severely cut in leg by skate
Hockey

OHL game postponed after goalie severely cut in leg by skate

Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan has been injured during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

Niagara said tickets will be refunded or exchanged for the rescheduled game

The Canadian Press ·
Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan, seen above in a game against the Hamilton Bulldogs in November, was taken off the ice on a stretcher on Thursday after being cut in the leg by a skate following a collision against the London Knights. (@BulldogsOHL/Twitter)

Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan has been injured during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.

Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher.

Video of the play shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.

Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.

The IceDogs said in a tweet that Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice. The team later added that the goalie was in stable condition and in surgery.

The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.

"In consideration of the player, staff and spectators and given the serious nature of the injury to Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan, the game has been postponed and will be rescheduled a later date," the OHL said in a statement released Thursday night.

The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.