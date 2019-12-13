OHL game postponed after goalie severely cut in leg by skate
Niagara said tickets will be refunded or exchanged for the rescheduled game
Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan has been injured during an Ontario Hockey League game against the London Knights.
Tynan left the ice Thursday on a stretcher.
Video of the play shows a Knights' player collide with Tynan in the crease 40 seconds into the second period.
Tynan dropped to the ice and appeared to clutch his right leg as a pool of blood emerged from his goalie pads.
My thoughts are with Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan right now. Praying for a full recovery for him. Just terrible seeing someone get injured like that 🙁 He's been such a warrior in net for us. Game has been postponed. <a href="https://t.co/ySuHkVGAmQ">pic.twitter.com/ySuHkVGAmQ</a>—@TeddyUsick93
1/3:<br>Something you never want to see, <a href="https://twitter.com/OHLIceDogs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OHLIceDogs</a> G Tucker Tynan appears to have been cut by a skate by a London player in the crease. He was quickly attended to by medical staff who stopped the bleeding and got him onto a stretcher.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OHL</a> <a href="https://t.co/QrE5ZqqFLq">pic.twitter.com/QrE5ZqqFLq</a>—@SNMelRaskin
The IceDogs said in a tweet that Tucker was attended to by trainers and paramedics on the ice. The team later added that the goalie was in stable condition and in surgery.
Tucker is in stable condition and in surgery now. <br><br>We will update further once he is out of surgery.—@OHLIceDogs
The Knights were leading 2-1 when the game was suspended and the league cancelled the game shortly after.
"In consideration of the player, staff and spectators and given the serious nature of the injury to Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan, the game has been postponed and will be rescheduled a later date," the OHL said in a statement released Thursday night.
The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. The Chicago native is 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games with the IceDogs.
