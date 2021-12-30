Kartye's overtime winner lifts Greyhounds past Wolves in Ontario Hockey League
Sudbury can't hold on to 4-1 established early in 3rd period
Tye Kartye scored the overtime winner to give the Soo Greyhounds a 5-4 comeback victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday night.
Sudbury led 4-1 early in the third period but the Greyhounds pulled even after goals by Kalvyn Watson, Owen Allard and Rory Kerins.
🚨OT GOAL🚨<br><br>Kartye IN OT!<br><br>5 - 4 our final! <a href="https://t.co/N4MAVGkK9u">pic.twitter.com/N4MAVGkK9u</a>—@OHLHoundPower
Kerins, who also scored late in the second period, had two assists. Michael Derbidge scored twice for the visiting Wolves while Dominik Jendek and Kocha Delic added singles.
Earlier Wednesday, the OHL announced the postponement of three games involving the Kingston Frontenacs due to COVID-19 protocols.
Affected games include a Thursday matchup at Ottawa, a Saturday home game against the 67s and a Sunday game at Mississauga. There was no immediate word on makeup dates.
The OHL also said a March 9 game between the 67s and the Battalion will instead be played Friday afternoon at North Bay.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?