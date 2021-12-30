Skip to Main Content
Kartye's overtime winner lifts Greyhounds past Wolves in Ontario Hockey League

Tye Kartye scored the overtime winner to give the Soo Greyhounds a 5-4 comeback victory over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday night.

Sudbury can't hold on to 4-1 established early in 3rd period

Kalvyn Watson, Owen Allard, Rory Kerins and Tye Kartye scored for the Soo Greyhounds in their 5-4 comeback win over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday. (@OHLHoundPower/Twitter)

Sudbury led 4-1 early in the third period but the Greyhounds pulled even after goals by Kalvyn Watson, Owen Allard and Rory Kerins.

Kerins, who also scored late in the second period, had two assists. Michael Derbidge scored twice for the visiting Wolves while Dominik Jendek and Kocha Delic added singles.

In other Ontario Hockey League games, the Saginaw Spirit posted a 4-3 shootout win over the Flint Firebirds and the Mississauga Steelheads topped the North Bay Battalion 5-4.

Earlier Wednesday, the OHL announced the postponement of three games involving the Kingston Frontenacs due to COVID-19 protocols.

Affected games include a Thursday matchup at Ottawa, a Saturday home game against the 67s and a Sunday game at Mississauga. There was no immediate word on makeup dates.

The OHL also said a March 9 game between the 67s and the Battalion will instead be played Friday afternoon at North Bay.

