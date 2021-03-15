Skip to Main Content
Hockey·New

OHL, province working out details of hub cities for shortened season

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's sports minister, believes a 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season is coming together, with a couple of sticking points still to be sorted out before the puck can drop on the major junior hockey league.

Having referees, officials commit to bubble scenario among issues being discussed

John Chidley-Hill · The Canadian Press ·
Ontario's sports minister, Lisa MacLeod, says she's more confident than in the past of a season being held. She adds there will be a Wednesday announcement for financial aid for the junior hockey league. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press/File)

Ontario's sports minister believes a 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season is coming together.

Lisa MacLeod said on Monday that she's more confident than ever about a shortened OHL season coming together. She said that the there are still a couple of sticking points that have to be sorted out before the puck can drop on Ontario's major junior hockey league.

"One is to make sure that referees and officials that are on ice are committed to a bubble, and that is something I believe we're still working on with [public health] and the OHL," said MacLeod. "The other is to make sure that the athletes, when they do arrive at a hub city and enter the bubble, will be safe and healthy because we don't want to have a super-spreader event."

The OHL hasn't had any games this season due to health and travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacLeod said last Wednesday she was "feeling great" about the OHL's chance of returning to play. She said on that video conference that local medical officers of health would also have to approve play.

She also said on Monday financial aids for the league will be announced Wednesday.

QMJHL, WHL clubs playing

"I'm feeling far more confident today than I have in the past that we could see a safe return provided the conditions are met with public health officials," said MacLeod.

The OHL is the only one of Canada's three major-junior hockey leagues not to begin a 2021 season. It's been more than a year since the last OHL game was held.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League started close to its regular October start date, but the season was suspended in late November before resuming in January. The Quebec teams are playing in hubs, while those in Atlantic Canada are playing in home arenas.

The Western Hockey League now has approval for all four divisions to play with some divisions in hubs and some in home arenas. The season started Feb. 26.

The OHL will have to figure out what to do with its three American teams — the Saginaw Spirit, Flint Firebirds and Erie Otters — with border restrictions coming into play. The WHL's five American teams are playing exclusively against each other.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now