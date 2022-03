OHL expels Firebirds president of hockey operations, claim he violated league's diversity policy

The Ontario Hockey League has expelled Flint Firebirds president of hockey operations Terry Christensen following an investigation into remarks that violated the league's diversity policy.

The OHL said in a statement Thursday that Christensen was being dismissed for "conduct that is prejudicial to the welfare of the league."

The statement did not go into detail on the nature of Christensen's remarks. TSN's Rick Westhead reported last week that Christensen was suspended after making an alleged inappropriate racial comment about a player.

Flint Firebirds president Terry Christiensen is suspended and under investigation by OHL for allegedly making an inappropriate racial comment about a player.<br>OHL Commissioner David Branch confirms league rec'd complaint Feb. 20 and says results of probe to be announced this week. —@rwesthead

The league said an investigation into Christensen began after an allegation was brought forward via the OHL player communications system.

Christensen was named the team's president of hockey operations on May 7, 2021. He had previous stints with the team as general manager and vice president.