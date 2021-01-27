Toronto Six claim franchise's 1st win with 3rd-period comeback against Pride
Expansion club strikes for 2 goals in 2 minutes during final frame to seal victory
Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored the go-ahead goal at 4:56 of the third period, and the Toronto Six held on to edge the Boston Pride 2-1 on Tuesday in National Women's Hockey League action.
It's the first victory in franchise history for the expansion team.
Toronto (1-1-1) trailed 1-0 heading into the third before Brooke Boquist tied the game 3:31 into the period with a power-play goal
Christina Putigna opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first while on a Pride (1-2-0) power play.
WATCH | Mentis' winner sends Six past Pride:
Elaine Chuli made 24 saves for the Six, while Boston's Lovisa Selander stopped 36-of-38 shots.
The NWHL went full bubble hockey Saturday in a quarantined environment in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Each of the six teams are set to plays five games in eight days followed by the playoffs, with the semifinals and final airing on NBCSN.
The semifinals are Feb. 4 and championship game is Feb. 5.
FIRST WIN EVER VIBE CHECKKKKKKKKKK <a href="https://t.co/Jnw9qDKMnT">pic.twitter.com/Jnw9qDKMnT</a>—@TheTorontoSix
The NWHL didn't crown a 2020 Isobel Cup champion in its fifth season because of the pandemic.
The majority of the Six roster is Canadian NCAA Division 1 alumni with some who also played in the defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League.
