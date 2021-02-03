NWHL suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns

The National Women's Hockey League has suspended its shortened season due to new positive COVID-19 tests and safety concerns.

The decision Wednesday came after two of six teams withdrew from the two-week tournament.

The Metropolitan Riveters were first to drop out, citing COVID-19 concerns, followed by the Connecticut Whale on Monday.

That left the expansion Toronto Six competing with the Buffalo Beauts, Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps for the Isobel Cup.

The semifinals and final on Thursday and Friday were scheduled to be shown on NBCSN in the U.S.

Toronto had the league's best record at 4-1-1.

The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff & the community that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended. —@NWHL

The NWHL, which pays annual salaries reportedly up to $15,000 US, didn't crown a 2020 champion in its fifth season because of the pandemic.

The sixth season was supposed to consist of 24 games over 14 days with no spectators in Lake Placid. The players were tested daily among other COVID-19 precautions.