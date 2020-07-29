NWHL pushes back start of season to January, expects to play full shedule

The National Women's Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season from mid-November to January because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The league announced Wednesday it still plans to have teams play a full 20-game season, with the playoffs to conclude by the end of March. Should time permit, the NWHL will schedule holding its traditional midseason all-star game after the playoffs.

The NWHL has six teams, with the addition of a Toronto expansion franchise. The league was unable to complete last season, having to cancel the championship game between Boston and Minnesota in mid-March because of COVID-19.

Presenting the Timeline for NWHL Season 6<br><br>🔗: <a href="https://t.co/DtoM5lLXwX">https://t.co/DtoM5lLXwX</a> <a href="https://t.co/X9wFB1c8kP">pic.twitter.com/X9wFB1c8kP</a> —@NWHL

The NWHL plans to begin holding optional practices beginning the week of Sept. 21, followed by formal practices a month later. The schedule was determined by the league's COVID-19 safety committee formed in April.