NWHL pushes back start of season to January, expects to play full shedule
League's 6th season delayed from original November start due to pandemic
The National Women's Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season from mid-November to January because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league announced Wednesday it still plans to have teams play a full 20-game season, with the playoffs to conclude by the end of March. Should time permit, the NWHL will schedule holding its traditional midseason all-star game after the playoffs.
The NWHL has six teams, with the addition of a Toronto expansion franchise. The league was unable to complete last season, having to cancel the championship game between Boston and Minnesota in mid-March because of COVID-19.
Presenting the Timeline for NWHL Season 6<br><br>🔗: <a href="https://t.co/DtoM5lLXwX">https://t.co/DtoM5lLXwX</a> <a href="https://t.co/X9wFB1c8kP">pic.twitter.com/X9wFB1c8kP</a>—@NWHL
The NWHL plans to begin holding optional practices beginning the week of Sept. 21, followed by formal practices a month later. The schedule was determined by the league's COVID-19 safety committee formed in April.
