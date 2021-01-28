NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters pull out of bubble due to several COVID-19 cases
Withdrawal follows league protocol; league yet to release revised schedule
The National Women's Hockey League's shortened two-week season and playoffs is down to five teams after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from competition after several members tested positive for COVID-19.
The development comes a day after the Riveters were not allowed to play their game against the Buffalo Beauts.
We have withdrawn from the 2021 NWHL season. <br><br>The decision to withdraw follows the League’s medical protocols established for the season. <a href="https://t.co/Mzsn0iiHlw">https://t.co/Mzsn0iiHlw</a>—@Riveters
The league also revised its schedule by postponing its remaining game on Thursday and moving it to Saturday. This provides teams a two-day break as there were no games scheduled for Friday.
The league did not release a revised schedule or playoff format for a truncated season, which is being played at Lake Placid, New York.
Teams were initially scheduled to face each other once in the regular-season round, which opened last weekend. Teams were then to be seeded based on standings and play a two-game, round-robin tournament. The four best teams would then advance to the semifinals on Feb. 4, followed by the championship game the next day.
