NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters pull out of bubble due to several COVID-19 cases

The National Women's Hockey League's shortened two-week season and playoffs is down to five teams after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from competition after several members tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes a day after the Riveters were not allowed to play their game against the Buffalo Beauts.

We have withdrawn from the 2021 NWHL season. <br><br>The decision to withdraw follows the League’s medical protocols established for the season. <a href="https://t.co/Mzsn0iiHlw">https://t.co/Mzsn0iiHlw</a> —@Riveters

The league also revised its schedule by postponing its remaining game on Thursday and moving it to Saturday. This provides teams a two-day break as there were no games scheduled for Friday.

The league did not release a revised schedule or playoff format for a truncated season, which is being played at Lake Placid, New York.

Teams were initially scheduled to face each other once in the regular-season round, which opened last weekend. Teams were then to be seeded based on standings and play a two-game, round-robin tournament. The four best teams would then advance to the semifinals on Feb. 4, followed by the championship game the next day.