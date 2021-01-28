Skip to Main Content
NWHL's Metropolitan Riveters pull out of bubble due to several COVID-19 cases

The Metropolitan Riveters of the NWHL have pulled out of the bubble after several members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

Withdrawal follows league protocol; league yet to release revised schedule

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
The Metropolitan Riveters of the NWHL will be leaving the bubble less than a week into the shortened two-week season due to COVID-19 cases. (@Riveters/Twitter)

The National Women's Hockey League's shortened two-week season and playoffs is down to five teams after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from competition after several members tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes a day after the Riveters were not allowed to play their game against the Buffalo Beauts.

The league also revised its schedule by postponing its remaining game on Thursday and moving it to Saturday. This provides teams a two-day break as there were no games scheduled for Friday.

The league did not release a revised schedule or playoff format for a truncated season, which is being played at Lake Placid, New York.

Teams were initially scheduled to face each other once in the regular-season round, which opened last weekend. Teams were then to be seeded based on standings and play a two-game, round-robin tournament. The four best teams would then advance to the semifinals on Feb. 4, followed by the championship game the next day.

