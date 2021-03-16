NWHL founder Dani Rylan Kearney resigns from posts as league adviser, team owner
National Women's Hockey League founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney resigned Tuesday from her post as an adviser to the league and president of the entity that owns four of its six teams.
League aiming to finish season in late March after COVID concerns forced suspension
National Women's Hockey League founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney resigned Tuesday from her post as an adviser to the league and president of the entity that owns four of its six teams.
The NWHL and W Hockey Partners announced her departure. W Hockey Partners owns the Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps.
Rylan launched the NWHL in March 2015 and was commissioner until October. She stepped down at that point and was replaced then by interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia.
The league is aiming to finish its season March 26-27 in Brighton, Mass., outside Boston after suspending play in its Lake Placid, New York, bubble before the playoffs because of virus concerns.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.