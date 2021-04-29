Toronto's Mikyla Grant-Mentis, league-leading scorer, named NWHL MVP

Toronto Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has been named the 2020-21 National Women's Hockey League MVP.

The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., led all NWHL scorers with five goals and nine points in six regular-season games.

Grant-Mentis also took home the newcomer of the year award.

The league announced its award winner on Wednesday night.

Boston Pride blue liner Kaleigh Fratkin, from Burnaby, B.C., was named the top defender for the second year in a row. The 29-year-old produced a league-high nine assists in seven regular-season games before going on to capture the Isobel Cup.

Amanda Leveille of the Minnesota Whitecaps won goaltender of the year. The Kingston, Ont., native went 3-1-0 wit ha 2.47 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

It's the second time the 26-year-old has been named the league's top goaltender following the 2018 award while with the Buffalo Beauts.