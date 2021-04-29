Toronto's Mikyla Grant-Mentis, league-leading scorer, named NWHL MVP
Boston's Fratkin top defender for 2nd straight season; Minnesota's Leveille top goalie
Toronto Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis has been named the 2020-21 National Women's Hockey League MVP.
The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., led all NWHL scorers with five goals and nine points in six regular-season games.
Grant-Mentis also took home the newcomer of the year award.
Boston Pride blue liner Kaleigh Fratkin, from Burnaby, B.C., was named the top defender for the second year in a row. The 29-year-old produced a league-high nine assists in seven regular-season games before going on to capture the Isobel Cup.
Amanda Leveille of the Minnesota Whitecaps won goaltender of the year. The Kingston, Ont., native went 3-1-0 wit ha 2.47 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.
It's the second time the 26-year-old has been named the league's top goaltender following the 2018 award while with the Buffalo Beauts.
