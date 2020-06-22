Nova Scotia awarded 2021 women's hockey worlds

The International Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed Halifax and Truro, N.S., will host the 2021 women's world hockey championship.

The tournament originally scheduled for March 31 to April 10 in the province was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IIHF indicated when the championship was called off that Halifax and Truro would be able to host the tournament next year, even though Russia was scheduled to do so.

The proposed dates for the 2021 championship are April 7-17.

The tournament will include host Canada, defending champion United States, Finland, Russia and Switzerland in Group A. Japan, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark and Hungary comprise Group B.

The IIHF also said Monday the 2021 men's world championship in Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia will start later than usual and run from May 21 to June 6.