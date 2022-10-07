Nike suspends Hockey Canada partnership, 'paused' support after sex assault claims
Athletic brand spokesperson says 'significant and substantive' action is required
Sportswear giant Nike has suspended its partnership with Hockey Canada, pausing all support for the sport's national governing body amid an increasing backlash over its mishandling of alleged sexual assaults.
The announcement caps a week that saw corporate sponsors including Chevrolet Canada, Scotiabank and Canadian Tire suspend their support for Hockey Canada.
Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John said Friday the athletic brand made the move because it was "deeply concerned" by the ongoing reports around the hockey organization.
The company will continue to monitor the situation and awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults, Carreon-John said.
Hockey Canada's website lists Nike as one of four premier marketing partners.
The other three — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — have also suspended support for hockey's governing body.
A spokesman for Bauer said Friday the company is monitoring the current developments involving Hockey Canada.
Last July, hockey equipment maker Bauer Hockey announced it was pausing financial sponsorship of the world junior hockey championships last summer.
'Extremely disturbing' allegations, response
Mary-Kay Messier, vice-president of global marketing for Bauer, said at the time that the allegations and response were "extremely disturbing and raise questions about our partnership moving forward."
"As a leader in our sport, we will dive deeper and continue to hold Hockey Canada accountable," she said in a July statement.
"We are also committed to driving and leading positive culture change in the game and at Hockey Canada because we want to ensure hockey is
WATCH l The Fifth Estate examines the national shame inside Hockey Canada:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?