Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Nike suspends Hockey Canada partnership, 'paused' support after sex assault claims

Nike has suspended its partnership with and paused support for Hockey Canada as the sports organization faces increasing pressure to handle alleged sexual assaults.

Athletic brand spokesperson says 'significant and substantive' action is required

The Canadian Press ·
Hockey Canada's website lists Nike as one of four premier marketing partners and says it has held that role since 1999. On Friday, the brand suspended its partnership with the organization. (Jeff Bassett/The Canadian Press) (Archive)

Sportswear giant Nike has suspended its partnership with Hockey Canada, pausing all support for the sport's national governing body amid an increasing backlash over its mishandling of alleged sexual assaults.

The announcement caps a week that saw corporate sponsors including Chevrolet Canada, Scotiabank and Canadian Tire suspend their support for Hockey Canada.

Nike spokesperson Sandra Carreon-John said Friday the athletic brand made the move because it was "deeply concerned" by the ongoing reports around the hockey organization.

"We believe significant and substantive action is required to support athletes and transform hockey for future generations," she said in a statement.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and awaits more information around what Hockey Canada will do to support investigations into the sexual assaults, Carreon-John said.

Hockey Canada's website lists Nike as one of four premier marketing partners.

The other three — Tim Hortons, Esso and Telus — have also suspended support for hockey's governing body.

A spokesman for Bauer said Friday the company is monitoring the current developments involving Hockey Canada.

Last July, hockey equipment maker Bauer Hockey announced it was pausing financial sponsorship of the world junior hockey championships last summer.

'Extremely disturbing' allegations, response

Mary-Kay Messier, vice-president of global marketing for Bauer, said at the time that the allegations and response were "extremely disturbing and raise questions about our partnership moving forward."

"As a leader in our sport, we will dive deeper and continue to hold Hockey Canada accountable," she said in a July statement.

"We are also committed to driving and leading positive culture change in the game and at Hockey Canada because we want to ensure hockey is

WATCH l The Fifth Estate examines the national shame inside Hockey Canada:

Anatomy of a Scandal

8 days ago
Duration 44:25
Hockey Canada is on the defensive over allegations that some members of its gold-medal winning World Junior team in 2018 took part in a group sexual assault, and the organization didn’t do enough to hold players accountable. The Fifth Estate examines the national shame inside Canada’s game, and the disturbing history that suggests this was not an isolated incident.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now