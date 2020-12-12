Skip to Main Content
Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson left off U.S. world junior roster

Toronto Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Robertson was absent from the 25-man American roster announced Saturday by USA Hockey for the world junior hockey championship later this month in Edmonton.

Club still boasts Canadiens prospect Cole Caulfield, pair of Senators' top picks

The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leafs forward prospect Nick Robertson, pictured, was not included on the 25-man United States roster for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. (Chris Young/Associated Press/File)

USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

The roster includes 13 forwards, nine defencemen and three goalies, but one name absent from the list is Leafs prospect Nick Robertson.

The 19-year-old left-winger was part of the U.S. squad that finished sixth at the 2020 tournament in the Czech Republic.

Included in this year's lineup is Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield, one of eight players to make the U.S. team two years in a row.

Goalie Spencer Knight, drafted by Florida in 2019, is preparing to make his third world junior appearance after taking home silver with the Americans at the 2019 tournament in Vancouver.

This year's team also includes defencemen Jake Sanderson, picked fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft, and Tyler Kleven, who the Senators selected in the second round this year.

The U.S. will play its first game of the tournament against Russia on Dec. 25. The team will also face Austria, the Czech Republic and Sweden in group action.

WATCH | Feds to revisit world junior plan:  

Canada's Public Health Agency to 'revisit' World Jr. plan as COVID-19 cases rise

Sports

4 days agoVideo
1:45
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alberta and Canadian, Swedish and German teams dealing with outbreaks, Canada's Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says they are "keeping an eye" on the situation and will "revisit" their protocols when players start travelling to Alberta. 1:45

All 10 teams are scheduled to arrive in the Edmonton "bubble" on Sunday. They will undergo five days of quarantine and daily tests before being allowed to hit the ice.

The U.S. team's players and staff were careful to follow safety protocols and considerations in order to focus on hockey at training camp, said U.S. general manager John Vanbiesbrouck.

"We had a great week of camp and we have certainly faced adversity, but we believe in these 25 players and we all have the same goal," he said in a statement.

